Detroit police seek help to find man who vanished from assisted living facility

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a 63-year-old man who walked away from an assisted living facility Monday.

Shagardo Perkins also suffers from schizophrenia, his caregiver told officials.

The facility where he lives is located in the 800 block of East Grand Boulevard, according to authorities. He was last seen at the facility at about 6:30 p.m.

Police said he is known to frequent the area around Helen Street and East Grand Boulevard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5740.