Teen shot while playing with gun in Detroit, police say

A teen was wounded Tuesday night after playing with a gun on Detroit's west side, police said.

The youth and a friend were handling the weapon around 7:50 p.m. near Joy and Greenfield when it discharged, the Detroit Police Department said in a statement.

The teen was shot in the leg in an apartment, Fox 2 reported.

He was hospitalized in temporary serious condition late Tuesday, police said.

Other details were not released.

The incident was the latest shooting involving children in the region.

►On Tuesday evening, a teen was shot and killed in southwest Detroit. Police said they are holding the suspects.

►Last week, a teen was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his cousin Tuesday in west Detroit.

►This month, a woman was arrested and faced child abuse charges after her 3-year-old daughter shot herself when she was left in the car with a loaded pistol in Flint.

►In June, an 11-year-old girl died after a stray bullet struck her during a sleepover in Detroit.