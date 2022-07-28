Detroit firefighters on scene of a burning structure on city's east side
Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit — At least one firefighter is trapped in a burning structure on the city's east side, officials said.
James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's chief of community relations, said he was unable to provide details at this time but he was at the scene in the area of John R. and Hollywood Avenue.
Reports initially said there were two firefighters trapped in the dwelling, but then said one had been freed and that crews were working to get inside the structure.