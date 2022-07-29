Eight Detroit firefighters hospitalized after building collapse 'all doing well'

Detroit – All eight firefighters who were hospitalized Thursday after a burning building collapsed on Detroit's east side are "all doing well," Executive Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms said Friday. He said the two who remained in the hospital Friday afternoon were expected to be released later in the day.

Flames were reported Thursday at around 12:45 p.m. at a vacant building on West Hollywood near John R. Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the blaze.

During efforts to control the fire, the building collapsed and trapped two firefighters, said James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's chief of community relations. One escaped on his own and the other one was freed almost an hour later.

In all, eight were sent to the hospital. Five were released Thursday night. One was released Friday morning, with two remaining as of Friday afternoon, said Simms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.