Detroit offers monkeypox vaccine to city residents

Detroit —The city of Detroit is providing vaccines to city residents who have been exposed or suspect they have been exposed to the monkeypox virus.

Through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services the city began issuing the Jynneos vaccine Friday at two Detroit locations:

*Wayne HIV/STI Clinic, located at 50 E. Canfield. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.

*Detroit Health Department, located at 100 Mack Ave. Open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There are nearly 5,000 known cases of monkeypox in the U.S., 37 of which have been documented in Michigan.

Of the 37 cases, there have been 10 cases in Detroit, nine in Oakland County, five each in Macomb and Kent counties, three each in Wayne and Washtenaw counties, and one each in Ionia and Montcalm counties, according to the state health department tracker.

The vaccine will be used as first doses during initial allocations from the state health department to Detroiters in need on the following basis:

• Post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP): To prevent development of the virus in individuals who have been exposed to the virus.

• Expanded post-exposure prophylaxis: Individuals with risk behaviors in locations with specific areas, settings, events or venues with known monkeypox virus transmission in the previous 14 days.

Most cases so far have been among men who have sex with other men. The disease is spread through close skin-to-skin contact.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the Jynneos vaccine be administered for PEP within four days from the date of exposure to prevent illness. If it is administered up to 14 days following exposure, the vaccine may still prevent development of the illness and may also effectively reduce symptoms if disease occurs, according to the city health department.

Further information about the monkeypox virus, and who should get vaccinated, is available by calling the Detroit Health Department nurse hotline Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.to 5 p.m. at (313) 876-4444 or send an email to dhdoutbreak@detroitmi.gov.

