Detroit church looks back at 100 years

Gesu Catholic Church rang in its centennial with a celebratory block party in Detroit over the weekend.

The festivities kicked off on Saturday afternoon and stretched into the late evening with family-friendly activities that included food trucks and live music on site.

Gesu was founded by Jesuit priest John Nichols in 1922 inside a repurposed farmhouse, according to the Detroit Historical Society. Throughout the day, guests could take tours of the church owned by the 100-year-old parish. Parishioners and former students also took tours of Gesu’s school, which was founded three years after the church.

A celebratory Mass was held in the afternoon and led by the Most Rev. Donald Hanchon, the auxiliary bishop of Detroit. The church invited alumni and former parishioners to join them for the celebration marking the major milestone.