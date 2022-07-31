State police: Eight shot, one fatally, on Detroit's west side

The Detroit News

Detroit — Detroit and Michigan State Police are investigating a mass shooting in which eight people were shot, one fatally, early Sunday morning.

The shooting was reported in the area of Coyle Street and Plymouth Road on the city's west side.

The Metro Detroit Post of the Michigan State Police tweeted that its Homicide Task Force is helping Detroit Police investigate the shooting scene and has called for a canine to assist with the search.

Detroit police did not immediately respond to requests for information.

