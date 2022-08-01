16-year-old charged as an adult in Detroit teen's fatal shooting

Detroit — A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with murder in a teen's fatal shooting last week, the county prosecutor's office said.

Ryan McLeod, 16, was charged Monday with first-degree murder, felonious assault, and two counts of using a firearm during a felony, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

He was arraigned on the charges in 36th District Court in Detroit.

A magistrate remanded McLeod to a youth home and scheduled his next court date, a probable cause conference, for Aug.15.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge.

According to authorities, Detroit police were called at about 7 p.m. last week Tuesday to a home in the 8320 block of Homer near Interstate 75 and Springwells on the city's southwest side for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 13-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his back.

Medics took the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

Prosecutors allege McLeod drove by the residence and fired multiple shots, fatally wounding the victim.

Last week, police said they had two suspects in custody in connection with the shooting. They said multiple shots were fired and at least one round struck the victim.