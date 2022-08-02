Man charged in arson that hospitalized 8 Detroit firefighters

A man has been charged in connection with an arson at a Detroit building last week that sent eight firefighters to the hospital, city officials announced Tuesday.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department Arson Unit and the Detroit Fire Department led to the arrest of Anthony Fields last week, representatives said in a statement.

Fields, who is in his 30s, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on charges including arson and felon in possession, records show.

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10, followed by another hearing a week later.

“Our officers continue to work tirelessly to bring those who victimize all those who live and work in Detroit to justice,” police Chief James E. White said. “We are grateful none of the firefighters were seriously injured while working to protect our city.”

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. July 28 at a vacant structure on Hollywood Street near John R, police said.

During efforts to control the blaze, the building collapsed and trapped multiple firefighters, prompting a rescue.

Other firefighters suffered heat-related injuries, investigators said.

“We’re thankful our firefighters were able to go home to their families after the resolve our crews showed to rescue our trapped firefighters," said Fire Commissioner Chuck Simms.