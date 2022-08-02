Live primary election results for statewide and local races
DETROIT

Man, toddler hurt in shooting early Tuesday in southwest Detroit

Mark Hicks
The Detroit News

Detroit police are working to find suspects in a shooting Tuesday morning on the city's southwest side that left a 2-year-old girl and another person wounded.

Officers received reports around 9:20 a.m. about two vehicles firing shots at each other near Witt and Lawndale, the Police Department said in a statement.

A gray or silver Jeep might have been involved, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

Two people described as innocent bystanders were struck, according to the release: a man in his 50s and the 2-year-old girl.

Both were hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday night, police said.

Other details were not released.

The shooting followed a string of others involving children in the city this summer.

Last week, a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot on the southwest side. A 16-year-old has been charged in his death.

Two 14-year-old girls were shot at a party amid a wave of gunfire incidents across Detroit last weekend, police Chief James White told reporters Monday.