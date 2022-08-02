Man, toddler hurt in shooting early Tuesday in southwest Detroit

Detroit police are working to find suspects in a shooting Tuesday morning on the city's southwest side that left a 2-year-old girl and another person wounded.

Officers received reports around 9:20 a.m. about two vehicles firing shots at each other near Witt and Lawndale, the Police Department said in a statement.

A gray or silver Jeep might have been involved, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported.

Two people described as innocent bystanders were struck, according to the release: a man in his 50s and the 2-year-old girl.

Both were hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday night, police said.

Other details were not released.

The shooting followed a string of others involving children in the city this summer.

Last week, a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot on the southwest side. A 16-year-old has been charged in his death.

Two 14-year-old girls were shot at a party amid a wave of gunfire incidents across Detroit last weekend, police Chief James White told reporters Monday.