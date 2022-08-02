Suspect charged in Detroit weekend mass shooting

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has filed charges against a suspect in a mass shooting in Detroit last weekend that left two people dead and six injured, police said Tuesday.

Winston Kirtley Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of murder, assault with intent to murder, discharge at a building and felony firearm, Detroit police said in a statement.

He was arrested at the scene early Sunday in the 11600 block of Coyle.

The shooting unfolded when the homeowner was angered over people attending a birthday party across the street, police Chief James White said.

The man went into his house and fired into the air once before "shooting up the home," the chief told reporters Monday.

The two victims who died were in a collision while driving to the hospital, Detroit police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said.

“It’s incredibly sad that two families have to bury their loved ones who were killed over a minor dispute by someone who had no respect for the lives of others,” White said in a statement Tuesday.

“Thankfully, our officers were able to take this suspect into custody before anyone else was hurt, but this shooting never should have happened. We need every business, every faith-based organization, every school and every Detroiter to step up and work together to put an end to the violence we’re seeing.”

Other recent mass shootings in Detroit include a brawl in May that led to four people being shot; a July 2021 shooting outside an eastside banquet hall that left six wounded; and an April 2021 candlelight vigil in which four were shot.

Sunday's mass shooting was part of a violent weekend in the city that police said included seven homicides and 24 nonfatal shootings.

Despite the spate, through Monday, there were 542 nonfatal shootings and 176 homicides in Detroit so far in 2022, declines of 5% and 15%, respectively, over the same period last year, officials said.

