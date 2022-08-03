Oxford security guard didn't stop shooting, thought injured student was covered in makeup: lawyer

Detroit — An armed Oxford High School security guard failed to stop a mass shooting that killed four students and injured seven others, thinking the attack was a drill and that one student was wearing “really good makeup" as he bled to death, a victim's lawyer argued Wednesday.

Attorney Ven Johnson leveled the allegation against the security guard after viewing school surveillance video and moved to amend a civil lawsuit to name the retired Oakland County sheriff's deputy as a defendant. Speaking during a news conference attended by victims of the Nov. 30 shooting, Johnson and parents of victims criticized school officials for a lack of transparency in the nine months since police say Oxford student Ethan Crumbley waged the attack.

The security guard failed to activate her body camera that could have captured details of the attack and school surveillance footage shows her walking in the hallway and opening a bathroom door but not entering more than one minute before authorities say Crumbley fatally shot 17-year-old student Justin Shilling.

Shilling’s mother, Jill Soave, called the latest development “heartbreakingly unbearable to accept,” according to a message read by Johnson on Wednesday.

“Our only comfort is that after eight months, the truth is coming to light,” Soave wrote.

Johnson wants to amend a lawsuit that would mark the latest legal fallout from the Oxford shooting. Also killed in the Oxford attack were Oxford High School students Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Tate Myre, 16.

Law enforcement response to school shootings have drawn increased scrutiny since May. That is when a shooter in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 students and two teachers as police waited in the hallway, believing the gunman was barricaded and children were not at risk.

School district lawyer Timothy Mullins and the security guard did not respond immediately Wednesday to messages seeking comment. According to the guard's LinkedIn profile, she retired after more than 28 years as a sheriff's deputy and spent more than two years working at the high school before leaving in June.

Her bio lists her as being "involved in the November 30th school shooting."

Oxford parents and students who survived the Nov. 30 attack have filed at least 10 lawsuits in state and federal courts seeking tens of millions of dollars from the school district, administrators, counselors and the firearms dealer who sold the weapon used by the accused shooter.

Johnson wants to add the security guard to a lawsuit initially filed in January in Oakland County Circuit Court. The original lawsuit was filed on behalf of the families of Myre and Schilling and three other students who survived the shooting incident but remain traumatized, according to court documents.

Johnson recently viewed surveillance footage during a meeting at the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office. At one point, the security guard spotted a victim on the floor of a hallway, according to Johnson's request Wednesday to amend a civil lawsuit against the school district and several officials.

"She saw Tate Myre’s body on the floor with him bleeding to death and informed the investigators that she thought he had 'really good makeup' on," Johnson wrote. "She informed the investigators that when the shooting started, she assumed that it was an 'ALICE' drill."

The drills are used to practice responses to situations involving active shooters. The ALICE acronym stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

The video also shows moments leading up to the shooting, according to Johnson. The security guard is shown opening the door to a bathroom where Crumbley was with Shilling and student Keegan Gregory, who survived.

The guard opened the door but did not enter the bathroom, Johnson said.

She "clearly had an opportunity to intervene and prevent Justin’s death. (The guard) informed the investigators that she did not see anything or hear anything, which is why she decided not to enter the bathroom," Johnson said in the filing.

Parent Meghan Gregory, whose son, Keegan, survived the shooting, said actions revealed on surveillance footage felt like an "absolute punch to the gut."

It truly shattered us — knowing Justin was still alive," she told reporters. "It hurts to the core."

Johnson has said he wants to argue the unconstitutionality of the Oxford Public School District — or any government body — “to hide behind governmental immunity.”

Mullins, the attorney representing six Oxford school defendants named in the complaint, previously said he filed legal briefs months ago that government immunity protection was appropriate, but is prepared to argue the matter further if necessary.

Two Oxford High School staffers who met with Ethan Crumbley hours before the shooting were placed on paid leave but no one has resigned or been fired. Then-Superintendent Tim Throne retired and new superintendent Ken Weaver, who came to the high school the day of the shooting, took over the district in March.

Ethan's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, had been called to the school the morning of Nov. 30 because of teachers’ concerns about their son’s behavior, including watching violent videos, searching for ammunition on his phone, and scrawling disturbing drawings and words on his math homework.

Ethan Crumbley explained to officials he did not pose a threat to himself or others, shot guns as a hobby and the drawing was for a video game he was creating. Unconvinced school officials asked the teen’s parents to remove him from school and seek mental health counseling for their son. The couple refused, saying they had to work that day and Crumbley was handed his backpack and allowed to return to class.

Less than two hours later, investigators said he pulled a handgun his parents had purchased for him earlier in the month from his backpack, exited a restroom and began shooting.

Associated Press contributed.