3-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being shot early Thursday morning at a home on the city's west side, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the child was playing with another child in an upstairs bedroom of a house located in the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers.

Officers were called to the home at about 12:15 a.m. Police said the injured child was taken to a hospital.

Detectives are interviewing the child's family members. They said they recovered a weapon.