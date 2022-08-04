Detroit bank robbery suspect said he had a bomb; he walked out with cash

Detroit police released images Thursday of a suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery last week on the city's west side.

The suspect walked into the bank in the 19100 block of Telegraph around 11:45 a.m. July 29 and presented a note announcing a robbery, investigators said in a statement.

The man said he was armed with a bomb then showed staffers a black, cylinder-shaped device, according to the release.

Workers handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. He fled the business and was last seen walking west on Seven Mile from Telegraph, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-5840. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.