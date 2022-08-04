Detroit man charged in death of strip club security guard

Detroit — The man accused of killing another man last month after a fight at a strip club on Eight Mile has been charged by the county prosecutor's office, officials said.

James Kimball Jr., 35, has been charged by prosecutors in connection with the death of Lamar Waller, also of Detroit.

Kimball is scheduled to be arraigned in 36th District Court Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder, according to authorities. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Investigators allege Kimball killed Waller July 12 at the Ace of Spades Gentlemen’s Club in the 18900 block of Eight Mile.

Officials said Wednesday an argument between the two men spilled over into a nearby parking lot. According to media reports, Waller worked as a security guard at the club.

They said Kimball got into his car, accelerated and struck Waller before fleeing. Waller died from his injuries on July 18.

Detroit police investigated the incident and a tip led officers to Kimball, who was arrested Monday in Southfield.