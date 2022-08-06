Metro Detroit under heat advisory throughout weekend

The Detroit News

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Metro Detroit this weekend with heat index values forecast at 95 and above.

Warm, muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress that will be most notable in more urbanized areas of southeast Oakland County, southern Macomb County and much of Wayne County, especially in Detroit and neighboring communities, the weather service said.

The heat index, also known as apparent temperature, factors in both air temperature and relative humidity.

The weather service said high temperatures and humidity may cause heat-related illnesses and urged people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned rooms if possible, and check on relatives and neighbors.

People who work or spend time outside should reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when possible and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing, it said. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

The heat advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Sunday in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, including the cities of Pontiac, Warren, and Detroit.