Detroit police investigating second mass shooting in two days

The Detroit News

Detroit police are investigating a mass shooting less than 12 hours after the last one.

Sgt. William O'Brien said one person was killed and six people were wounded in a shooting at State Fair and Andover about 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting was in a residential neighborhood west of Interstate 75 and south of Eight Mile.

O'Brien said information about the incident is still coming in, and the circumstances and motive behind it remain unknown. Police are continuing to investigate.

At 10:45 a.m. Saturday, one person was killed and four wounded near Gratiot and Saratoga in what Deputy Chief Tiffany Stewart called "a known narcotics, vacant location."

Anyone with information about the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP to report information anonymously or call the Detroit police homicide unit at (313) 596-2260.

Other recent mass shootings in Detroit include one at a July 31 party that left two people dead and six injured; a brawl in May that led to four people being shot; a July 2021 shooting outside an east side banquet hall that left six wounded; and an April 2021 candlelight vigil in which four were shot.

Despite the spate, through Monday, there were 542 nonfatal shootings and 176 homicides in Detroit so far in 2022, declines of 5% and 15%, respectively, over the same period last year, officials said.