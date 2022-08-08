Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend.

The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released.

Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around 10:45 a.m. Saturday near Saratoga and Gratiot.

A 911 call reported hearing gunshots at an abandoned home police described as a known drug spot.

Officers found five people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and another victim died from their injuries, police said in a statement Monday.

Two victims were hospitalized in critical condition while a third was expected to make a full recovery, according to the release.

Nearly 12 hours later, about 7 miles away, another shooting was reported in the 19600 block of Andover on the city's east side.

Police said a group of people were playing a dice game when suspects sprinted around the corner spraying bullets.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument over the game, authorities said Monday.

Officers found six people wounded at the scene. A seventh victim later arrived at a nearby hospital.

A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Monday, one victim remained hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The other victims were expected to recover.

Police continue to search for a suspect.

“It is sad to say, but Detroit is not immune to mass shootings,” police Chief James White said Monday. “We understand these numbers help make national media headlines, but to us, each one represents a person who is someone’s mother or father, a son or daughter, a loved one, or a friend.

"The two mass shootings were isolated and not random. I have full confidence in the men and women of the Detroit Police Department and their ability to get these violent offenders off our streets. Our thoughts and prayers are with the surviving victims and their families.”

Detroit police on Monday said they also seek a suspect in another weekend slaying.

At around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 11500 block of LaSalle, a man allegedly argued with another person then opened fire, possibly using a 9 mm gun, investigators said in a statement.

A composite sketch was released Monday of the suspect. Authorities describe him as a man 34-35 years old, 5-foot-6, 165 pounds, with a stocky build, bald head, mustache, long dark beard and cuts under his right eye and upper lip. He was last seen wearing a gray tank top and dark shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Saturday's violence followed a mass shooting July 31 near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side that left two people dead and six injured. The shooting unfolded when the homeowner was angered over people attending a birthday party across the street, police said.

Last week, Winston Kirtley Jr. was arraigned in 36th District Court on charges including first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder in connection with the shooting.

Despite the recent violent uptick, as of Sunday, homicides in Detroit were down 5% in 2022 from the same period last year, while nonfatal shootings declined 13%, according to city statistics.