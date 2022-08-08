House owned by holdout owners near Little Caesars Arena burns down

A fire Monday morning leveled a rundown house in the shadow of the Little Caesars Arena, owned by one of the last holdouts in the area around the venue who have not sold to the Ilitch organization.

The Detroit Fire Department received a call around 4 a.m. about a fire at 2712 Cass, Crain’s Detroit Business first reported Monday.

The 3,344-square-foot house, built in 1880, was destroyed and ashes continued to smolder at the site late Monday morning. The fire's cause was not immediately known.

The owners of the house had asked for as much as $5 million for the property in the past, with its most recent asking price reduced to $2.5 million in June.

The lot was being marketed as vacant, said listing agent Shane Parker, broker owner of S&P Realty in Grosse Pointe Park. He said there has been interest in the site and he expects that interest will continue.

“From my understanding, the structure had to come down anyway,” he said. “Shocking it came down this way. I was a little shocked this morning when I woke up. But nevertheless continuing onward.”

The rear of the eight-bedroom house had been partially charred black from a previous fire. No one was in the house at the time of the fire, Parker said.

According to city records, the property is owned by the Scherazade Love Lr Trust.

The lot is zoned B4, which Parker said opens the site to multiple uses. The owners are also open to a land contract, he said.

The lot sits around the corner from the Little Caesars Arena Garage on Sproat Street.

In preparation for what would become Little Caesars Arena in 2017 and District Detroit, the Ilitch organization spent nearly $50 million and years quietly buying more than 50 properties from dozens of private owners. In 2014, the firm told the Detroit City Council it had all the land needed for the arena, but still had bids on other properties.

A Detroit Fire Department spokesman did not return messages seeking comment.

