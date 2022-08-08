Some Detroit residents can expect late trash pickup this week, city says

Some Detroit residents can expect late trash and recycling pickup this week because of staffing shortages at the waste companies, city officials said Monday.

Waste contractors GFL and Waste Management will be picking up some household trash and recycling containers one to two days late due to internal staff issues, Detroit Public Works Director Ron Brundidge said.

"Unfortunately, employers and individuals everywhere are still being impacted by staffing issues and equipment challenges and our trash collection vendors are no exceptions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our residents as these companies work to resolve this issue," Brundidge said in a statement.

The Department of Public Works said residents can continue to put their containers out at the curb on their regularly scheduled pick-up day.

Brundidge said residents who keep their items on the curb for longer than a day won't be issued tickets during the staff shortage.

Residents can visit www.detroitmi.gov for scheduled waste collection dates.

