Two dead following house fire on Detroit's east side

A man and a woman are dead after a fire ripped through their home on Detroit's east side early Monday, officials said.

The home is located on Maiden near Chalmers and Interstate 94, according to media reports.

"Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed," James Harris, the Detroit Fire Department's chief of community relations, told media at the scene Monday. "There were two people in the fire, a 65-year-old woman and a 55-year-old male. Unfortunately, they didn't make it."

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.