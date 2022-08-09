Detroit transportation departments adds clean-diesel buses to fleet

Detroit The city's Transportation Department is adding 28 new buses to the fleet in efforts to retire older-model buses.

The clean-diesel buses use 20% biodiesel and replace 28 buses of the city's fleet, said executive director of transit for the Detroit Department of Transportation, C. Mikel Oglesby.

"For quite some time we talked about investing in the operators. We're doing that. We talked about investing in the riders, we're doing that. Now it's time to talk about the fleet and what the riders ride in," Oglesby said.

Each new bus s estimated to cost $515,000, Oglesby said.

"These new vehicles bring things to the next level," he said. "They're clean diesel buses, similar to the diesel buses that we have out, but just like a computer each year, things get better. So it's going to be a cleaner vehicle."

Shetrone Collier, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26 president, said the buses would provide more reliable service.

"I think presenting these new coaches and bringing them in, shows a commitment from the city to not only change over its fleet, but also to provide a safe and reliable service that the citizens of Detroit badly need," Collier said.

DDOT bus operator Eugene Sloan has worked for DDOT for eight years. He said the new vehicles hopefully will help him.

"It's really encouraging to know that when I report to work that I will have the proper equipment to perform my job," Sloan said.

DDOT is expected to look into other ways to power public transportation such as electric- and hydrogen-powered vehicles, Oglesby said.

DDOT announced the addition of 4 electric buses to the fleet in May to try more energy- efficient rides.

"We are going to order another 10 vehicles by the end of the year, which means by the first quarter of next year, all of these older 2010s. . . will be replaced by new, clean-diesel vehicles," he said.

DDOT is looking to hire at least 80 operators along with the new fleet.

Job fairs will be posted through September to for hiring.