Detroit police seek help to find man who vanished from hospital

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a 62-year-old man who walked away from a hospital on Aug. 1.

Warren Pride was last seen when he walked away from Sinai Grace Hospital, officials said.

They said he is unable to care for himself because he suffered a closed head injury in the past.

He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds with gray hair and brown

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct at (313) 596-5200.