Man arrested in 3-year-old's shooting on Detroit's west side

A man wanted for questioning in a shooting last week on Detroit's west side that left a 3-year-old in critical condition is in custody, police said.

Authorities had been searching for Darrail Pulley, 23, following the Thursday shooting on the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was playing with another child in an upstairs bedroom of a house when the shooting happened.

Police were called to the home at about 12:15 a.m. Detectives interviewed the child's family members and they said they recovered a weapon.