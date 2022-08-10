Detroit Election Commission rejects marijuana ballot proposal

Detroit — The Detroit Elections Commission this week rejected a ballot proposal seeking to overhaul the city's marijuana ordinance, which was enacted earlier this year.

The commission, made up of Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, Corporation Counsel Conrad Mallett Jr. and City Council President Mary Sheffield, unanimously voted on Monday against moving the proposal to the November ballot.

The vote came one week after Detroit City Council unanimously approved advancing the proposal to the ballot during a special session.

Sheffield voted yes when the issue was before the council and did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday about her election panel vote. Winfrey's office also did not respond to a request to explain her decision.

It aimed to amend the ordinance that authorizes adult-use marijuana establishments to operate at a location that has a conditional land use. The ordinance allows unlimited microbusinesses, establishments and designated consumption establishments for zoning approval. It also authorizes temporary marijuana events subject to City Council's approval.

During the Aug. 1 special session, Mallett told the council that the proposed ballot initiative is unlikely to make it to the November ballot because it lacks enough valid signatures. Petitioners needed 2,811 signatures under the Detroit City Charter and 4,844 signatures were submitted. Wayne County Clerk Cathy Garrett's office deemed 3,087 as valid.

The Law Department argues the initiative requires a minimum of 6,475 valid signatures under the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.

President Pro Tempore James Tate, who sponsored the adult-use marijuana ordinance, said last week that council's vote was but one attempt to protect it.

"I’ve known from the onset there would be roadblocks and challenges, but I will remain steadfast in my efforts to bring Detroit a fair and balanced adult-use recreational marijuana ordinance," Tate has said.

A 2018 ballot proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan was supported by 68% of Detroit voters.

The council approved a revised ordinance in April, two years after the city opted to allow recreational marijuana, governing how it would award business licenses to the lucrative industry.

The city plans to award 100 retailer licenses in three phases as well as 30 microbusiness licenses and 30 consumption lounge licenses. Applications opened Aug. 1.

The city is facing a handful of lawsuits from established medical marijuana businesses in Detroit alleging the ordinance violates state law by preventing them from obtaining one of the limited recreational licenses until 2027.

The city's attorneys will argue before Judge Leslie Kim of the Wayne County Circuit Court on Friday after she granted a temporary restraining order on July 29, preventing the city from accepting applications for adult-use businesses.

"The city of Detroit remains devoted to bringing forth major opportunities that many committed residents across our city have been working and waiting to obtain," Tate said last week. "It does not go without notice that each attempt to slow down or halt the current ordinance continues to be ill-sufficient.”

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_