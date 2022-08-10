Police seek person of interest in July 30 assault near downtown Detroit

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a person of interest in an assault of a man last month that left him in critical condition.

The attack happened at about 7:50 a.m. on July 30, according to authorities.

Officers were called to the area of First and Bagley near downtown Detroit for a report of an assault. Medics were giving first aid to the victim, an unidentified man.

Medics took the man to a hospital where he remains in critical condition, officials said Wednesday.

Investigators said the person of interest they seek was in the area at the time of the assault and may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the assault should call the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.