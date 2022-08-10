Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing.

Officials said the robbery happened at about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Dollar General store in the 1700 block of East State Fair near Dequindre.

According to investigators, the man approached the counter, produced a weapon and demanded a store clerk give him money from the cash register. He took the undisclosed amount of money and ran.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at (313) 596-5840 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.