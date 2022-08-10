Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.

The investigation is ongoing and the boy is being held at the county's juvenile detention center, he said.

According to authorities, the boy got into an argument with a 56-year-old woman who is related to him. During their fight, the boy produced a weapon and fired shots at the victim, grazing her.

Donakowski said the woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.