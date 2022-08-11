Man arrested after stealing truck, hitting owner with it before crash in Detroit

An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly stealing a pickup truck in Westland and using it to hit its owner before crashing in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

Officials said they learned at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday that Westland police were tracking a stolen white 2021 Ford F-150.

Police said the truck's owner had confronted the thief. As the man fled from the scene in the pickup, he struck the truck's owner with the vehicle, they said.

State police troopers located the truck on eastbound Davison near Livernois in Detroit.

Before they could turn on their sirens, the driver fled. As troopers began to pursue, the pickup drove through a red light and was hit by another pickup.

Police said the driver of the second truck drove away. They said the driver of the stolen truck exited the vehicle and ran.

Troopers chased the man and took him into custody. He was turned over to Westland police.

No injuries were reported, officials said.