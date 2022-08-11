Man running across the Lodge Freeway in Detroit hit by pickup

Detroit — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after he was hit by a pickup truck as he ran across a Metro Detroit freeway Wednesday, state police said.

Troopers were called at about 11 p.m. to respond to a report of a person running across the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway near McNichols.

While en route to the scene, dispatchers told troopers they received calls the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the left lane of the freeway's northbound side.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

Troopers interviewed the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup that struck him.

The investigation is ongoing.