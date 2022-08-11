Westland man charged in Grand Blanc teen's slaying

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old from Grand Blanc whose body was found in a Detroit basement, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday.

Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland was arrested Tuesday by Detroit police, the Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

He was expected to be arraigned Friday in 36th District Court on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny, felon in possession and felony firearm, according to the release.

Detroit police were expected to release details on the case during a press conference on Friday.

The Prosecutor's Office said authorities learned Sanders was with Jacob Hills on the night of July 24 and they both went to a party in Detroit.

Before the party, the teen bought an AR-15 from ACME Shooting Goods in Oxford in preparation for boot camp with the National Guard, his mother, Sadie Hills, told The Detroit News.

Investigators said Hills had the gun with him when he and Sanders left the gathering then drove to the West Warren home.

"Defendant Sanders and Mr. Hills went into the basement of the home, but only the defendant exited the home," according to the release. "It is alleged that Defendant Sanders killed the victim, stole his rifle, and abandoned the victim’s car at the Dearborn Heights hookah bar and fled."

Hills had the Life360 app on his phone, which his mom said allowed her and his father to track his phone to his unlocked car in the parking lot of the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge in Dearborn Heights on Sunday. After not hearing from their son and finding his abandoned phone and car, they called police.

His body was found July 25 in the basement of a home in the 2200 block of West Warren with gunshot wounds.

“We try to never rush to judgment on cases because the facts are sometimes not as they initially appear or as reported," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy Thursday. "After thoroughly reviewing the DPD investigation and the timeline of events, we believe that we can prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt in court."