3 arrested after leading Detroit police on car chase, shooting at officers

Detroit — Three people were arrested Thursday after police say they led a car chase in a stolen pickup truck and shot at officers.

Michigan State Police said they assisted Detroit police who were pursuing a black Dodge Ram pickup. Someone fired at police officers through the truck's rear sliding window, officials said.

Troopers joined the pursuit in the area of Interstate 75 and Schaefer in Detroit, they said.

State police executed a maneuver at about 10:10 p.m. to stop the truck on the northbound Southfield Freeway near Outer Drive in Allen Park.

They said the people who were in the truck got out and ran but troopers and police chased and took three into custody.

Police searched the truck and found an AR-15 inside, authorities said.

A state police canine unit was brought in and found a second weapon, a semi-automatic pistol, under a tree in front of a home on Snow Avenue about three blocks from where the truck was stopped. Investigators said they believe one of the people left the weapon there.

Police said the suspected driver of the stolen truck is wanted for a double homicide.