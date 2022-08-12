Detroit PAL names new CEO

Detroit – Fred Hunter is the new chief executive officer of the nonprofit Detroit PAL, officials announced Friday.

Hunter had been serving as interim CEO for the past few months after previous CEO Robert Jamerson stepped down to fulfill another role at Pfizer.

He previously was Detroit PAL’s director of program administration since 2000, the group said in a statement.

Founded in 1969, the group known as the Detroit Police Athletic League helps youth through athletic, academic, and leadership development programs, according to its website.

"For the past 22 years, I have witnessed the importance of Detroit PAL to the community and the thousands of youths we serve and it's an honor to now be in the position to lead this essential organization," Hunter said in a statement. “I look forward to working together with our passionate staff, board of directors, partners and supporters to build on the foundation established and create a stronger future by investing in the greatness of our children."

In his new role, Hunter will be responsible for shaping the organization’s future programming and direction while cultivating community relationships to move the group forward, representatives said Friday.

The Detroit native graduated from University of Detroit Jesuit High School and attended the University of Michigan, where he received a bachelor's degree in psychology.

He also was a walk-on and captain with the school's 1991-92 UM basketball team that included the "Fab Five," remembered for their run to the national title game against Duke.

“It was Fred’s dedication and passion he showed on that special Wolverine team and throughout his career that was one of the many reasons we believed he was the right person to lead Detroit PAL,” Alan Huddy, Detroit PAL's board president, said Friday. “We are confident he will bring the same drive and commitment to this organization for many years to come.”

