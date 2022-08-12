Police seek tips after bicyclist shot, killed in June on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and killed a man who was riding a bicycle on the city's west side.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on June 13 in the 14600 block of Chatham near West Outer Drive and Eaton, according to authorities.

Police said the victim, 50, was on his bicycle when several shots were fired from a dark-colored, four-door sedan. The victim was fatally wounded, they said.

Investigators said the vehicle fled the area and was last seen traveling west on Wannamaker Place.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.