Suspect in July shooting that wounded man in downtown Detroit sought

Detroit — Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting last month that wounded one person.

Officials said the shooting happened at about 12:50 a.m. on July 24 in the area of State Street and Washington Boulevard in downtown Detroit.

According to authorities, a group of people was standing under an awning when a man approached, produced a gun and fired shots. A 32-year-old man was struck and wounded.

Investigators said the shooter then ran away.

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.