Police seek tips in fatal shooting of woman on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A woman Monday was found fatally shot outside of a vehicle on the city's east side, police said.

Officers were called at about 8:40 a.m. to a location in the 4000 block of Fairview Street near Mack Avenue and St. Jean for a report of a shooting, officials said.

They arrived and found the victim.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting or suspects should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

