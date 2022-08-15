Tips sought in fatal shooting of man on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person or people who were in a car near the scene of a fatal shooting in July.

The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. July 22 in the area of Lyndon and Bentler streets near West Outer Drive, according to authorities. A 22-year-old man was killed.

Investigators are looking for the occupant or occupants of a burgundy Dodge Charger that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. The car has red stripes and black wheels, police said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.