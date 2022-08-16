Suspect in Detroit shooting killed after crashing car into semi-truck

Detroit — A man in his 20s is dead after leading police on a short car chase on the city's east side Tuesday.

The incident is under investigation.

Detroit Police Sgt. William O'Brien said in a statement that the man was seen in a stolen vehicle.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect sped away. They ended their pursuit of the suspect after a brief chase, according to authorities.

O'Brien said officers remained in the area and later saw the suspect vehicle had crashed into a U.S. Postal Service semi-tractor trailer in the area of Chalmers Street and Houston Whittier Street.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was killed in the crash, he said.

Detroit Police Chief James White told Fox 2 Detroit the crash happened at about 7 a.m. White held a media briefing early Tuesday at the scene of the crash.

He said the suspect and vehicle were wanted in connection with an assault with intent to commit murder incident. The vehicle was identified by Project Green Light cameras and the police's Shotspotter system alerted them to an incident in which the suspect allegedly fired gunshots into a parked vehicle, he said. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the area of Hayes and Faircrest streets.

The victim in the parked car was alone in the vehicle and fled from the vehicle into a house, according to the chief.

He said the suspect then fired shots into the home. Police officers were alerted to the incident by the Shotspotter system.

Project Green Light cameras captured images of the vehicle and the person investigators believed to be involved in the shooting at a gas station. Police obtained the vehicle's license plate.

White said officers on patrol saw the vehicle, the suspect fled and they lost him for about a minute. They later found the vehicle after it collided with the truck, he said.

Officers checked on the driver but he was obviously deceased, the chief said. They also examined the vehicle and recovered two weapons in the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the car had been reported stolen in July from the city of Romulus, White said.