Argument leads to bullet grazing girl, 12, Detroit police say

Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old girl injured on the city's east side.

The child was leaving a park near Morang and Riad with a group of friends around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday when they and another person started arguing, authorities said in a statement.

"The argument escalated into a fight between the victim and person of interest," according to the release. "A gun was produced and the victim was grazed by a bullet on the right hip."

The girl was hospitalized in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the Police Department said they "are actively working this case and have identified a person of interest."

Other details were not released Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police 9th Precinct at (313) 596-5940. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.