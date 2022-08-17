Belle Isle Park's giant 6-lane slide to reopen Friday

The giant slide will once again operate at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park.

The six-lane slide is set to open this Friday and will continue to operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.

The cost is $1 per slide.

The slide opened in 1967 and had 1,400 sliders during its first two weekends.

Belle Isle said this is a partnership with its Summer Youth Employment Program to expose kids to parks and natural environments through its work cohort, in hope that participants consider natural-resource based careers in the future.