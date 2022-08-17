Detroit Labor Day parade canceled for third time amid COVID rise, monkeypox concerns

Detroit's annual Labor Day parade down Michigan Avenue is canceled — again.

The parade was also called off in 2020 and 2021 out of COVID-19 concerns. This year's parade was supposed to take place Sept. 5 but is again canceled for health safety.

"For years we have marched through the Motor City in honor of those who fought for our hard-earned rights in the workplace," Metro-Detroit Central Labor Council President Daryl Newman said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "Still, out of an abundance of caution, given the rise in COVID cases and monkeypox, we have decided to put everyone’s safety first and cancel this year’s event.”

The move to cancel this year's parade comes after the state reported an uptick in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The state added 23,165 cases and 103 deaths from COVID-19 for a 44% increase from last week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

