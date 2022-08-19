Two men charged in connection with fatal Cadillac Square shooting

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged two men in connection with a shooting in downtown Detroit's Cadillac Square last month that killed a 19-year-old man and wounded one other man.

Police arrested and charged Lavonte Javon Seaborn, 23, of Detroit this week. On July 7, Montez Dangelo Mapp, 30, of Detroit, was also charged in connection to the shooting, Worthy's office said.

Seaborn is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm.

Mapp is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and other weapons charges, Wayne County Circuit Court records show.

Demetrion Franklin, 19, of Detroit was killed in the altercation and a 21-year old man was injured. A 22-year-old man was there but uninjured. The other victims were also from Detroit.

At about 3:30 a.m. July 3, Detroit police were dispatched to the 110 block of Cadillac Square for a reported shooting. Officers found Franklin unresponsive after he was shot multiple times. The 21-year-old victim went to the hospital.

The shooting occurred after an argument escalated and Seaborn allegedly fired a handgun into the group, investigators said.