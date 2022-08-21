Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site

A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.

Located on the west side of Detroit, the McGhee house played a central role in an early fight against racist restrictions often found in property deeds and other residential agreements that barred non-white people from owning certain homes.

The house, located at 4626 Seebaldt St., is one of more than two dozen Michigan sites placed on the register this summer.

The two-story brick home's journey to becoming a historical landmark began in the 1940s, after Orsel and Minnie McGhee, a Black couple, purchased the property. After buying the house, white residents used racist language in a neighborhood contract in an effort to keep the McGhee's from moving there.

According to a report from Bridge Magazine, the stipulation in the dead said: “This property shall not be used or occupied by any person or persons except those of the Caucasian race.”

The McGhee's lost a local court battle, but they eventually appealed the case all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In its ruling on the case, the court found that the covenant could not be enforced.

It would take nearly 25 years for the discriminatory property deed stipulations themselves to become illegal.

Other sites named to the historic registry this year include an Art-Deco style school building that was once home to Luther Burbank Elementary School and was built in the 1930s.