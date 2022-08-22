$7M grant to fund 4 more electric buses for Detroit transportation department

Detroit's transportation department buy four electric buses with funding from a $7 million grant.

Detroit officials said Monday the Federal Transit Administration will fund the costs of the electric buses and electric charging equipment.

Two of the buses will be 40 feet and two will be 60-foot buses manufactured by New Flyer, said Mikel Oglesby, the transportation's department director, said in a release.

The Detroit Department of Transportation operates four electric buses manufactured by Proterra; the new buses will double its electric buses.

“This funding allows DDOT an excellent opportunity to get information and user feedback as to which electric bus is best for Detroit’s riders,” Oglesby said in the release. “We’re excited about this chance to make the smartest, greenest investment possible, which will benefit not only DDOT’s riders but the entire city of Detroit.”

DDOT recently launched 28 new clean diesel buses and decommissioned 28 of its oldest models. According to the release, DDOT's fleet of buses are the youngest and the most eco-friendly they have been in years.