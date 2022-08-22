Giant Belle Isle slide to reopen - again - after adjustments made to stop bouncing

Detroit — The historic giant slide at Belle Isle is expected to be open for the next two weekends after a few adjustments to stop riders from bouncing their way down.

After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide reopened in a short stint last week. It reopened Friday and quickly closed early on its first day back after people were seen bouncing on it while coming down too fast, officials said.

The slide's surface was retouched with wax to slow down riders, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

"We are closed today due to rainy weather however, we have scrubbed down the surface and started to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed. It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try," DNR officials posted to Facebook Sunday.

Saturday evening, DNR parks and recreation ranger Todd Schultz said the slide had been open during the day and there had been no injuries. They periodically wet the surface of the slide to slow riders down.

The six-lane slide will continue to operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.

The cost is $1 per slide and riders must be at least 4 feet tall.

"Please follow the operators instructions when riding, remember to lean forward," the DNR said.

The slide first opened in 1967 and had 1,400 sliders during its first two weekends. Last week, the slide had about 400 people visit on Friday.

Belle Isle representatives said this is a partnership with the park's Summer Youth Employment Program to expose kids to parks and natural environments through its work cohort, in hope that participants consider natural-resource based careers in the future.

