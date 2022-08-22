Harrison Township man dead after car crash on Groesbeck Highway

A 28-year-old man has died after crashing a car on Groesbeck Highway Monday morning, Warren Police Department said in a press release.

A 1992 Mercury Cougar was crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of Groesbeck and Eight Mile Road, resulting in the closing of Groesbeck Highway for the investigation.

The crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. Monday, when Warren police and fire units were dispatched to help the driver, Devin Smith, 28, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The car sustained severe front-end damage.

Smith, of Harrison Township, was driving alone, traveling southbound on Groesbeck Highway approaching Eight Mile Road when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a curb, and ultimately crashed into a metal utility pole, Warren police said in a release.

Warren Police Accident Investigators indicated that Smith was not wearing his seatbelt and there was no evidence of braking prior to impact, according to the police department's release. The investigators will perform an autopsy to investigate if drugs, alcohol or other medical considerations were a factor in this crash.

Police are still collecting evidence to ascertain speeds of the vehicle, however, investigators have determined that Smith’s speed was at least 50 miles per hour.