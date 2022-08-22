Report: 7-year-old shot on Detroit's west side

Detroit — In the latest incident involving Detroit children and gunfire, a 7-year-old boy was shot on the city's west side Monday, according to media reports.

The incident happened on Oakfield near Seven Mile Road, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4). The youth was shot in the face, the station said, citing officials.

Detroit police did not immediately respond to requests for information.

On Aug. 1, Detroit police Chief James White said 50 kids had been shot in Detroit, 10 fatally. Since then, at least three more children were shot in the city.

On Aug. 4, a 3-year-old girl was shot while playing with a gun near Littlefield and West Chicago on the west side. Two days earlier, on Aug. 2, a 2-year-old girl and a bystander were shot near Lawndale and Witt on the southwest side.