Arrest follows after video of man setting fire at Detroit gas station

Detroit police arrested a suspect in a case involving an act of arson shown on video Tuesday at a gas station on the city's southwest side.

The incident was reported at the business in the 1700 block of Fort around 5:45 a.m., investigators said.

The gas station is a Project Green Light location, which remains under constant surveillance.

A man was filmed entering the front door, hurling material from a bucket, then lighting a fire.

A suspect was captured within hours, city officials said.

"Great work by our arson investigators who tracked down the suspect," police said in a statement.

The man was taken into custody in Dearborn, and Lincoln Park police helped identify him, said Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.

Other details were not released Tuesday.