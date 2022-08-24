Check out these back-to-school events this week, including Big Sean's DON Weekend

Saturday is the last day for Detroiters to get free backpack and school supplies from the ninth annual "Occupy the Corner – Detroit" event, created by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield.

This year’s finale, which will be in partnership with Big Sean’s Sean Anderson Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan, will feature giveaways as well as entertainment for participants.

Sheffield will kick off the event at noon Saturday at the Boys & Girls Diehl Club, at 4242 Collingwood St. in Detroit.

"The concept is to reduce gun violence and to occupy areas that may be disconnected and disenfranchised or not necessarily connected to city government and we're trying to attack the underlining social issues," Sheffield said.

There will be food, giveaways, voter registration, job placement services, expungement resources and live music performances.

"We essentially bring city government to people's backyards so they can get connected to the resources that they need and can make better decisions whether that be reducing crime or improving their overall quality of life," Sheffield said.

Before the finale of "Occupy the Corner – Detroit", Sheffield and Icewear Vezzo will be hosting another back-to-school event from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at O’Brien Park located on East McNichols Road near Gunston in Detroit.

Friday's event will include free backpacks, school supplies, shoe giveaways if eligible, food, entertainment and hair-braiding for the participants.

DON Weekend events

In addition, Diehl Club will host Detroit's On Now, or DON, weekend with festivities such as a celebrity kickball game.

The DON weekend will run from Thursday to Saturday and include an announcement from Big Sean about the third Sean Anderson Foundation content and production music studio, slated to be built in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan Highland Park Campus.

Sean previously opened recording studios for Detroit’s youth at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan Dick & Sandy Dauch Campus as well as the Lloyd H. Diehl Campus. He also unveiled a recording studio at his alma mater, Cass Technical High School.

“After playing one of my all-time favorite shows at Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival a couple weeks ago, I can’t wait to return to the city and feel its incredible energy,” Sean said in a press release Wednesday. “I’m constantly inspired by Detroit and the city’s beautiful people. It’s a blessing to be able to give back to the city that made me."

