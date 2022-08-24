Belle Isle's giant slide has catapulted into a viral, national topic. See the highlights

Detroit — As the historic giant slide at Detroit's Belle Isle is making its way across the globe online, locals love seeing the city marker at the center of jokes, memes and videos that are destined to go viral.

After a two-year closure due to the pandemic, the slide initially opened its season last week and had a short stint before videos of people bouncing down the slide caught speed. It reopened Friday but people were still coming down too fast.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which has operated Belle Isle since 2014, said they waxed and washed the slide's surface to slow down riders and it is expected to re-open for the second time this weekend.

Meanwhile, those viral moments of catching serious momentum have been shared on every social media platform and has tracked national headlines.

The slide was featured on CNN twice this week.

Guest host Lamorne Morris made the slide the butt of a national joke on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" saying if his daughter acts up, he's taking her to Detroit.

"If you're looking for an affordable activity to do with your kids, you should consider taking them on the giant slide in Detroit," Morris said. "It's fun. It's only $1 but the conclusions will last a lifetime."

Detroit's own rapper Gmac Cash, known for going viral with his hits like "Big Gretch" about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was quick to release "Giant Slide" that now has more than 1 million views.

"You can break your back on the giant slide... I let my kids get on once and they didn't want to get back on," he raps.

Caution: Explicit Language.

A movie poster for Jordan Peele's science fiction horror film "Nope" released earlier this year was photoshopped to include the giant slide just reading "OPE" coming to theaters this summer.

T-shirts were made. Some sold out between $25-$35. These are still available.

Other moments going viral say, "Detroit kids are just made different."

It's the shoe flying, for us.

The video of a DNR official showing us how to properly ride the slide has also tracked nearly 10 million views on Facebook and TikTok. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

The six-lane slide will continue to operate from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day.

The cost is $1 per slide and riders must be at least 4 feet tall.

"Please follow the operators instructions when riding, remember to lean forward," the DNR said.

